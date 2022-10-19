Manager Derek McInnes believes reaching the Scottish League Cup semi-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy 10 years ago will have have far-reaching benefits for Kilmarnock.

Kyle Lafferty's penalty in the opening 10 minutes was cancelled out by Glenn Middleton's fine equaliser for Dundee United at Rugby Park.

But Danny Armstrong headed in a second-half winner to take the Ayrshire club to the last four.

When asked if he thought this is the start of something bigger, the former Aberdeen boss said: “Hopefully. We’ve had one transfer window to put together a squad that can compete and I think we are getting better.

“We spoke with the players about getting to Hampden at the start of the season, seeing the bigger picture, getting through the group stages and then you’re only a couple of games away from Hampden.

“We’ve not done enough as a club in the last 10 years to get to Hampden. We’ve had good moments in the league, especially under Steve (Clarke) during his strong 18-month period particularly.

“I think having a good cup run brings so many benefits, including the financial rewards which are clearly going to be important.

“It’s a massive moment and I think we had to step forward and take the opportunity that was given to us."