Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Fulham were really good in the first half against West Ham but ended up with nothing to show for it.

I know Fulham boss Marco Silva was angry with the decision to award the penalty for the Hammers' equaliser, but he should have been more angry with his player, Andreas Pereira, for being such a buffoon to concede it after being repeatedly warned he was committing a foul.

I always write Bournemouth off, and they always prove me wrong. I know their fans love it too... so you know where I am going with this one.

The Cherries have done great under Gary O'Neil, but I think Fulham will feel hard done by, and they will come out with a point to prove.

Broudie's prediction: 1-1

