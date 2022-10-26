Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

Should broadcasters think more about football fans when they plan the date and time of the matches they are going to show?

Or is that the price supporters have to pay for the television money that goes to their Premier League clubs?

The TV picks for the festive fixtures finally came out this week.

The matches over Christmas will be the first games for players returning to their clubs after a winter World Cup.

And West Ham fans now know they will have to travel to Arsenal for a 20:00 GMT kick-off on Boxing Day.

"Not acceptable," said the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust, which tweeted: "14 days late - total disregard says it all. Most expensive time of year, families gathering, plans need to be made - not good enough."

They are not the only fans to express their outrage at a perceived lack of consideration for those travelling to matches over Christmas. After all, even without bank holiday-affected public transport, it can be tough to get to and from games when kick-off times, and therefore travel plans, change.

Football on Boxing Day is traditional. But is being expected to leave (some of) your friends and family to travel across London for an 8pm kick-off OK? The alternative, of course, is to watch the match on the telly.

