Aston Villa have joined the race to sign 26-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is a free agent after leaving Leicester City. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Meanwhile, Villa have held talks over potential deals to sign Spain defenders Pau Torres, 26, and Aymeric Laporte, 29, from Villarreal and Manchester City respectively. (90min, external)

