Former Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha believes Pep Guardiola's side "step up" for big games and is expecting them to leave Istanbul with the Champions League trophy on Saturday.

City are heavy favourites to beat Inter Milan and complete the Treble and Onuoha feels they have the right mix of quality and professionalism.

"It is not very often that they do not step up for big games," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Look at their focus over the second half of the season and they are very much ready for this moment.

"You have got the best players in the world in the dressing room and they are also the most in-form. It is tough to see them not playing well - and if they do play well, the result will go their way."

Inter have a resolute defence and will likely dig in against Guardiola's free-flowing attackers. Onuoha believes that does not need to be a negative.

"It's a controversial opinion from a defender but to get a clean sheet, you need a lot of luck," he said. "Even if you defend very well, you need the opposition to miss chances.

"City will have opportunities and it is just about being clinical and making the right decisions. They did not score two years ago against Chelsea and they will have a huge desire to do so now."