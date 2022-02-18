Thomas Tuchel says everyone has "needed to have more patience than they wanted" with £97m striker Romelu Lukaku's goal record this season.

The Belgium forward has five goals in the Premier League pin 2021-22 but scored in both Chelsea games in the Club World Cup and is expected to lead the line against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"It's an ongoing progress but disappointed is not the right word for how we and Romelu feel," said Tuchel.

"We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of intensity and we need to work to create more situations for him and to understand him better.

"Of course, he wanted to produce the numbers in terms of goals from the start but we are all human and we keep on going.

"We still have trust in him because he has proved he is the guy who can have the last touch at the end of an attack."