David Moyes has backed Jarrod Bowen to keep his consistency as West Ham look to continue their record of scoring in every home league game so far this season.

The Hammers welcome in-form Newcastle to London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime and the 25-year-old has seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

"He’s certainly stepped up at times when we’ve needed him," Moyes said. "His finishing has been really good recently.

"What we want from him now is that consistency."

Moyes’ side are two points behind Manchester United in the race for the top four and the Hammers boss is hoping they can shore up in defence for a crucial run of fixtures.

"It’s a really simple equation in that we look like we can score," he said. "We’ve had some games where we’ve not been as sharp or ruthless but tightening up defensively will be really important.

"We’re still to get back to our fluidity in the early part of the season so we need our defenders to make sure we keep in a position where we can win."