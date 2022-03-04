Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace travel to Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from the news conference:

Joel Ward is not available this weekend and Vieira added: "He is still doing some training but not with the team."

On opponents Wolves, he said: "We will have to be at our best if we want to take something from there. This is a team that don’t concede very much."

Vieira wants his team to play "with personality and desire to go forward" on Saturday.

He described the club's league position as "pleasing", before adding "there are still improvements to be made."

On reaching the FA Cup quarter-final, he said: "We wanted to have a good run in the FA Cup and so far it’s been good. There’s still the game against Everton and a long way to go."

