Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Norwich are back at the bottom of the table after Burnley's win in midweek, but I watched the Canaries when they lost at Liverpool last weekend and I was impressed.

Dean Smith's side showed lots of spirit and carried the fight to Liverpool, which doesn't always happen. I see lots of teams go to Anfield and lie down and kind of wait to be beaten.

This is another tough trip for Norwich, though, because Southampton have only lost once at St Mary's all season and are are on a good little run at the moment too.

Taka's prediction: 1-1

Southampton played really well against Everton but so did Norwich against Liverpool. I'm going for a draw.

