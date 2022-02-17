Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope says he is not thinking about an England recall as that "would be disrespectful" to his team-mates.

Pope has conceded just two goals in his last four Premier League games but has not played for Gareth Southgate's side since March 2021.

However, he insists it's not something that is on his mind with Burnley's battle for survival far more pressing.

"I'm not hoping for a recall at all," he said. "Not because it wouldn't be a privilege, but because we've got a lot of important games at the minute before the next round of international fixtures.

"It would be disrespectful to my club and to my team-mates for me to have half an eye on that. If it comes along, it comes along and we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."

Pope also reiterated his belief that Burnley can get out of trouble and is feeling confident before Saturday's game with Brighton.

"We've got to show we've earned the right to be here every season," he said. "It's up to us to show the belief and get ourselves out of it."