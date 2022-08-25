Trapp chooses to stay at Eintracht
Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for a goalkeeper, with Newcastle's Martin Dubravka being picked out as a target in BBC Sport's gossip column today.
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he was the subject of an offer but wishes to stay with the German club.
"Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I've decided to stay at Eintracht," he says.