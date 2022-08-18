New signing Matheus Nunes says he wanted to join Wolves "for a long time" after completing his club-record move to Molineux.

The 23-year-old joined Bruno Lage's side for a club-record €45m (£38m) fee and said the manager had a big role in his decision.

"For sure. I’ve wanted to come here for a long time now" he told the club website, external

"This is the best league in the world for sure and, like I said, it’s the best step for me and I’m ready.

"I’m very excited. For me, I could play tomorrow already, but I can’t because the game is Saturday, but I’m looking forward to it."

Nunes revealed the club convinced him to move and says he also spoke with Wolves' Portuguese players on international duty.

"The coach as well, he really wanted me, and I wanted to play in the Premier League," he added. "I think it’s the right next step for me and I’m very happy to be here."