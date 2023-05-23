Johnson on Euro lure, Celtic test & Easter Road factor

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been talking to the media before his side's game with Celtic on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • The defeat against Rangers “can’t kill our confidence” and Hibs need to “step up” against champions Celtic.

  • On European football, Johnson says Hibs “want it badly”.

  • He doesn’t know whether it’s “human nature or the opposition have a little bit more to play for” following Celtic’s indifferent recent results after clinching the title.

  • It's his job to boost the players' belief and Celtic's visit is another “test for us to see how close we can get to these guys and compete more and more.”

  • Johnson gave “special credit” to the fans for their support home and away and wants to give Easter Road a good send-off.

