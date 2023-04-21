Former Leicester defender Pontus Kamark believes the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in Dean Smith's first game in charge has set the Foxes up for the final stretch of their relegation battle.

Leicester were 3-0 down after 25 minutes at Etihad Stadium last weekend but rallied in the second half to show shoots of recovery ahead of Saturday's meeting with Wolves.

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Kamark said: "I think they had a good game against City. Maybe that was a good starting game because you get an extra week, it's not a game that you're supposed to get anything from, and now it starts.

"Now it's the bounce - now it's the Dean Smith effect.

"It's going to be a hell of a game that's for sure and a hell of a derby and, even if this one doesn't work, there's still further opportunities. It's from now until the end of the season and everything is an opportunity to grab the points.

"That's the way you have to think that we should win these points. You might not win all the games but if you're going for a win, you will win more.

"With the history of Leicester, that's the attitude. Foxes never quit."

