Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

The night is often darkest before the dawn.

It would seem that way more so were Chelsea supporters not as accustomed to so many dark nights since Roman Abramovich was first sanctioned and forced to sell the club 13 months ago.

Around £1bn spent on new players, four different managers, a league season going about as well as something out of the early 1990s and more chastening defeats in one campaign than one would care to remember.

Didier Drogba finding "his club" unrecognisable resonates with a huge percentage of Chelsea's current fanbase, so long has it been since the Blues used to mire themselves in such full-season mediocrity. One has to go back to before Glenn Hoddle's appointment as manager in 1993 to have witnessed a year like that.

Most football clubs (maybe with the exception of the current Premier League top ten!) would happily accept a succession of bad performances over the course of a season if it meant they had won major trophies as recently as 2021. Chelsea were of course reigning European and World champions that year and did the double over Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan just last autumn.

Drogba would do well to remember the old Chelsea maxim 'Win or lose, Up the Blues' because the current Chelsea squad still has a number of players from that magical year. Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Azpi, Chilwell, Havertz, Silva, Kovacic and Mendy were all regulars in that side.

Then you add into the first-team squad players of the ilk of Enzo, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and classy-looking central defender Benoit Badiashile, and next season's manager will have a potent mix of players at his disposal to start afresh.

So a dawn will be coming. Or as Suggs from Madness sang 'There Will Always Be A Blue Tomorrow' come one day's sunrise over Stamford Bridge.