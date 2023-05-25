'If you told me we'd finish third I'd have laughed'

Graeme Shinnie says he would have burst out laughing just a few months at the thought of Aberdeen finishing third when they endured the worst week in the club’s history.

With skelpings by Hearts and Hibs bookending the Scottish Cup humiliation against sixth-tier Darvel, the Dons were in the doldrums when Barry Robson took the reins from the sacked Jim Goodwin.

However, Robson’s remarkable turnaround has culminated in his side sealing third place with a game to spare thanks to the 3-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night.

“If I take you back to the worst week we possibly could have had in the club’s history, if you were to tell me I would be standing here now having finished third with a game spare, I would have probably laughed,” said captain Shinnie, who scored a double against the Buddies.

“But it shows the hard work we put in. The new management staff that came in have been absolutely brilliant to turn things round.

"The character of the team, which is still a young side, to turn the form around and go on the run we did, to finish the season in third with a game spare is remarkable and it is hats off to everyone.

“We have worked hard for it and are delighted.”

Shinnie admits the night was extra special as he was determined to make a telling impact on his return from a four-game ban.

“It has been frustrating, especially watching back some of the other red cards that have been rescinded and things that have been going on, it has been tough to watch,” he added.

“So I think with two goals it has all been boiling up inside me watching from the stands, and I came in to this game thinking I need to make sure I played a part in driving the team on into finishing third.”