Ross County 3-3 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone caretaker manager Steven MacLean was frustrated to see his side throw away a two-goal lead in the 3-3 draw away to Ross County but was encouraged by the character his side showed to find a late equaliser.

"Overall, I am not very happy at being 2-0 ahead and letting the lead slip," he tells BBC Scotland.

"Credit to Ross County, they put us under pressure and deserved to get back into the game, but I will praise my team for the character they showed to get the draw in the end.

"We were 2-0 up and cruising - and then we drop our standards. We've set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

"We know those standards now, but I have to praise their character because we went right to the end."