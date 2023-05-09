Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This is Southampton's 11th consecutive Premier League season.

While West Ham can match that, only the 'big six' and Everton have been in longer.

All nine clubs were given 'long-term shareholder' status in Project Big Picture.

This was the plan to reshape English football, formulated by the biggest clubs in the autumn of 2020, but disappeared amid the European Super League row that followed.

Saints were never actually told of the plan before it was launched but, at the time, they did appear to be one of those clubs who could survive quite easily - even if the days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, which saw the club into Europe, had disappeared.

But ownership issues and poor recruitment have dragged them down and, this season, they have made a complete mess on the management side.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's dismissal just before the World Cup came after a run of one win in nine games. His replacement, Nathan Jones, lasted only 95 days before he was sacked and Ruben Selles was given the job until the end of the season.