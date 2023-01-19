Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Saturday with Graham Potter under pressure following a run of just two wins in ten Premier League games.

Potter has struggled to name a consistent team since taking over, making the most changes of any Premier League manager to his starting XI since his first game in charge.

After his 60 changes, the manager next on the list in this period is Jurgen Klopp with 39.

Chelsea's lengthy injury list has also contributed to Potter's patchy start with key names, such as Reece James, enduring significant spells on the side lines.

The Englishman's absence is clearly being felt, with Chelsea winning 71% of their Premier League games with him in the side compared to 25% without him.