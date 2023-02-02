Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Rating: 8/10

January was always going to be a challenge for United to back Erik ten Hag with the necessary tools to bolster his squad.

Few would've predicted the Red Devils as the only English team remaining in four competitions in February, but here we are.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit and Christian Eriksen's long-term injury forced Ten Hag into the market, and he's recruited the best he could with a club sale impending.

Wout Weghorst, a pressing machine, offers something different to Anthony Martial while still boasting the compulsory qualities of a Ten Hag striker.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer could prove to be a shrewd deadline-day 'panic buy', replacing Eriksen's creative quality and adding a defensive work rate and intensity the Dane lacks.

