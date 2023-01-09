Former Southampton and Spurs forward Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football.

The Wales captain is his country's record goalscorer and produced 186 goals in 554 appearances across club football.

In a lengthy social media post, he thanked his old clubs and admitted he was "incredibly fortunate" to have played the sport he loved.

Bale wrote: "The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Bale won the MLS Cup during his time in US but enjoyed success prolifically at Real Madrid.

In all he won the La Liga title three times, the Copa del Rey once, the Champions League on five occasions, the Uefa Super Cup three times and the Club World Cup twice.