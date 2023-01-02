Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy at Brighton despite consistent links with other clubs in the wake of his World Cup success.

The 23-year-old lifted the World Cup with Argentina last month and has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

"I try not to read too much," Mac Allister told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I always say I am really happy here and I don’t have any rush to leave. I feel really good, really great with his club and my team-mates and everyone who works here."

Mac Allister was welcomed back by the Seagulls on Monday and admitted he was surprised by the ticker-tape reception he received.

The midfielder says he is available to face Everton on Tuesday having spent time in his homeland in recent weeks in order to be part of celebrations that saw millions take to the streets due to the World Cup win.

"It was amazing, I cannot describe with words what I felt in that moment," Mac Allister added.

"I just can tell you that I cried a little bit, I went into the bus because I didn’t want them to know or to see me crying. But I had a moment where I felt that it was amazing what I was living and I got emotional and cried a little bit because it was such a special moment for me."