Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Here's what he had to say about their performances in the Reds' 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Virgil van Dijk

There was a time when Virgil Van Dijk was making my team selection on a weekly basis. The Netherlands captain's loss in form affected Liverpool so badly, they dropped out of the top four.

However their impressive victory at Tottenham before the international break sent a sharp signal to the rest of the league that they might be over their difficulties - and are making a bid to regain their place among the elite.

Van Dijk took his Liverpool form with him to the World Cup and brought it back to Villa Park too. He is, in my view, the most important player in the Liverpool team - and that includes Mohamed Salah and Alisson.

Andy Robertson

The ball for Darwin Nunez from Andy Robertson in the early exchanges of the game against Aston Villa was a scorcher. That the Uruguay striker didn't add the finishing touch to what was a glorious pass suggests he is more unsure of himself if front of goal than he should be.

However none of that stopped Robertson from continuing to pour more crosses and assists into the opposition's penalty area to cement what was a very professional away performance.

The Scotland captain also handles himself extremely well in post-match interviews, which rather suggests he is not afraid to speak his mind.