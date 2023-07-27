Unai Emery says Aston Villa have to "continue being positive" after getting their first win of pre-season against Fulham.

Speaking to club media after the 2-0 victory over their Premier League counterparts in Orlando, the Spaniard said: "There were some very good things, one of them is that Jaden [Philogene] scored and a good goal as well for Moussa Diaby.

"We shared minutes with different players and tried to do something different, tactically, with Ezri Konsa. We didn't control the game like we wanted and we lost more ball than we have to to control the match.

"Overall, I'm happy with the result, with different players and practising in different ways tactically. We have to continue being positive.

"There are still three days here and we're going to keep working. Working hard and being positive trying to do the next step in our tactical issues better than today and continuing in the way we did on Sunday."

Villa continue their preparations for the new season when they come up against Brentford in Washington DC on Sunday.