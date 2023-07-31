Leeds United defender Max Wober has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wober joined the Whites in the January transfer window, signing from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported £10m fee. He went on to make 19 appearances.

Wober will now join the German top-flight side, who finished 10th last season.

The 25-year-old is the third Leeds player to join a Bundesliga side on loan following the club's relegation from the Premier League. Brendan Aaronson has already made a temporary move to Union Berlin and Robin Koch to Eintracht Frankfurt.