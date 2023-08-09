Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Improved form towards the end of last season, allied to the early summer signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, underlined Liverpool as credible title challengers. But the Saudi Pro League arrived on the scene and has created multiple pre-season problems for Jurgen Klopp.

An overhaul of an ageing midfield had been planned for, as witnessed by the departure of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho clearly weren't part of the plan - and that's created all kinds of difficulties.

Maybe Henderson’s best years are behind him, but he still had a valuable role to play this season. He has outstanding leadership qualities, on and off the pitch. Those attributes can’t be handed out and are generally forged by years of experience and enhanced by a special relationship with the manager - like the one Henderson had with Klopp.

Henderson is also a hugely talented footballer. His knack for snuffing out danger was often priceless, while his link-up play down the right flank could be a thing of beauty - interchanging passes with Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah to devastating effect, or delivering crosses with pace and precision.

Add all that up and you understand what Liverpool are losing.

For a few seasons, Fabinho was ranked as one of the world's finest defensive midfielders. He saw dangers emerging and prevented them happening.

Nobody in a red shirt won more tackles than him, and few completed as many passes. He mightn’t have looked the speediest, but he covered the ground elegantly and was rarely done for pace. No wonder there were alarm bells when his levels dropped so markedly at the start of last season. But his return to form proved a crucial factor in Liverpool’s late surge to European football.

Losing Henderson or Fabinho this summer would have been bitterly disappointing. Losing both is a savage blow that will take time to recover from.

For a midfield to be effective it needs know-how and balance as well as brilliance. As good as Liverpool’s new signings are, they were meant to be eased in by experienced lieutenants like Henderson and Fabinho. Klopp would have been planning for a future without the duo, but he didn’t think that would be now.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia may still have a happy ending but, whatever happens with the 19-year-old, the Reds still need midfield reinforcements - and quickly.

Any match at Chelsea comes with challenges built in. It's also the first game for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Opening weekend disappointments are part and parcel of football and can always be recovered from, but a sluggish start at Fulham last term ended up being a barometer for Liverpool’s first few months. They will hope there's a better beginning to this campaign on the way on Sunday.

