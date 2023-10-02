Costelloe leads the line for Jonners

Dara Costelloe has made Sportsence presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's, team of the week for his performance in St Johnstone's 1-1 draw with Livingston.

It was not a vintage weekend for strikers and he almost opted for the hugely controversial, seldom seen and much-maligned 4-6-0 formation...

But after much deliberation, he gave Costelloe - on loan from Burnley - the nod to lead the line after seizing his opportunity to score from range and, who knows, it could be a hugely valuable point for Saints come the end of the season...