Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has changed the whole "feel" of the club since he arrived.

That's the view of BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry, who was speaking on the station's The Far Post podcast following the 2-0 win over bottom of the table Southampton on Saturday.

Hodgson was appointed until the end of the season following the sacking of Patrick Vieira and has won his first three games.

"Roy has come in and he's changed the whole culture. He's changed the whole feel of the place," said Parry.

"There's been a lot of discussion as to whether Patrick Vieira himself was ready for the challenge. New York City maybe wasn't great preparation; Nice started all right then dropped off.

"There were question marks about coaching at Crystal Palace. Roy and Ray [Lewington] have come in and just changed it in a dramatic way. They're safe - they could get out of 12th, and they could even go 11th at this moment in time.

"They are on a great run of form and are enjoying themselves.

"Steve Parish has got a big decision to make in the summer as to what they do next as far as the manager or the head coach is concerned."

