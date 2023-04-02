Ross County 0-2 Celtic: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Ange Postecoglou will just be pleased to have survived one of his Celtic side's most stern domestic tests this season in their two-goal victory over Ross County and to have once again responded to a Rangers win the day before.

Tomiki Iwata will face stronger opposition, but in his first start since joining on loan from Yokohama F Marinos, he showed that the Celtic boss has another quality option in a midfield already brimming with talent.

However, Postecoglou will also know that their finishing and deliveries into the penalty box will need to be more accurate against their title rivals at Celtic Park on Saturday than they were until a late Alexandro Bernabei strike settled the nerves.