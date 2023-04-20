Mikel Arteta says the Premier League title race is still in Arsenal's hands and he has backed his side to bounce back from successive draws.

The Gunners boss isn't concerned about recent form, despite throwing away two-goal leads in back-to-back games against Liverpool and West Ham.

Speaking before Friday's game against Southampton, Arteta was asked how confident he is that Arsenal can return to winning ways.

He said: "Very confident. Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football.

"It's not always going to be a linear progression and you have to know that. The way the team reacted was incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night."

On those who doubt Arsenal, Arteta said: "What we can say is that our players have full belief in what we do. We know what is at stake is incredibly beautiful and we want to fight for it.

"It is in our hands and we want to do it.

"We have to focus on what we have and the reasons why we dropped those points. The margins are so small and they have to go your way to get the result you want and also the result you deserve.

"Every game is an opportunity to improve as a team. Every game gives you a gift and that is what you do to learn and improve as a team. We have another gift tomorrow and we have to take it."

