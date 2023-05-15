We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Nisha: Well done for handing over the cup on a silver plate. We’ve lacked passion and any fire in our past 10 matches. Bukayo Saka has been poor and has not produced anything great. It seems like we have been relying on one player - William Saliba - which doesn’t make sense as it’s a team sport not a one-man band.

Amanda: I think Arsenal will bounce back even stronger next season. All they need is just a couple, maybe three, players to keep things ticking over and to keep everyone on their toes for the Champions League. So come on, boys - heads up, second place it is but then I would've taken that.

Luke: We looked tired and unimaginative. It epitomised the depth of our squad as you couldn’t even imagine a true Premier League-winning team looking like that with just a few games to go. I’m proud of what our team has done this season and have loved the football we played for the majority of it - but we desperately need to strengthen in the summer.

Adam: I thought it was a tactic early on not to press their defence. As the game went on it seemed we were afraid to press them even though the keeper was kicking the ball off anyone standing in his way. A disappointing way to end the title chase. Can't complain at a second-place finish and some fantastic football this season. Trust the process.

Terry: A lot of teams are mentally on the beach at this point in the season, but it was criminal for Arsenal to show that level of energy when they should have been putting the pressure on Manchester City on the rare chance they dropped points. There's a real danger of a great season ending with a very bad aftertaste.

Brighton fans

Steve: Just when you thought this season could have no more highs, this team delivers another memorable moment. Doubles over Manchester United and Chelsea, plus countless other amazing games - and now this. Little Brighton should be heading into Europe.

Reuben: An exceptional performance, we needed it after the Everton game, I think Kaoru Mitoma was better than recent games and I also think Julio Ensico was amazing. Deniz Undav scored again, which is great for his confidence. The only player who was below par was Evan Ferguson. Overall a great performance. Very pleased!

Craig: A truly brilliant display, showing we have the mental strength to bounce back from a poor result last Monday. To a man we showed why we deserve to play in Europe next season.

Peter: Those of us brave enough to stick our necks out and predict a win for Brighton were rewarded with a performance and result befitting a team destined for future European competition. The Albion play some of their finest football against top opposition, without fear, and the best is yet to come. Manchester City watch out.

Richard: Brighton have demoralised so many teams with their possession play and incisive counter-attacking. It's time the media recognised that many teams "don't turn up" against us because we don't let them. Mitoma was excellent and Oscar Estupinan was man of the match.