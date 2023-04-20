Who is Aston Villa's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Aston Villa and Dion Dublin got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Steve: Villa have had a few 'tough' guys over the years, defenders like Shaun Teale, midfielders like Mile Jedinak and the battering ram number nines like Andy Lochhead. But the toughest nut I ever saw in a Villa shirt was Alex Cropley. He wasn't that tall but won his fair share of headers. Most of his tackles made me wince; not dirty, just a sheer will to win!

Neil: Gary 'Bruno' Thompson was as hard as nails. An old-school striker in the mid 80s. All elbows when he jumped and he was made of teak - it was usually the defender who staggered off the pitch looking broken. There was the odd decent goal too.

Chris: Villa’s toughest ever player without doubt was centre-half George Curtis from the 1970s. Football at the time was still a very physical sport and he never shirked a tackle and was very honest in any confrontation.

Mike: Olof Mellberg…..not just tough but a consistent performer week in week out and proud to play for Aston Villa. Great player!

Check out the full piece on the toughest players here