Turnbull backs Carter-Vickers to shine in Qatar

David Turnbull says filling in as Celtic captain has taken Cameron Carter-Vickers’ game up a notch as he backed the defender to thrive for the USA at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old, who has taken the Celtic armband in the absence of injured Callum McGregor, will line up against England, Wales and Iran in Qatar later this month.

"I'm delighted for him," Turnbull said. "I thought he would have been picked, he's been a mainstay in our team and you see how well he has done.

"Even when he's had the captain's armband, he has taken it to another level. He's been brilliant for us, a rock at the back, and hopefully he can go there and make a good impact.

"Cal has been chipping in with wee bits before and after games, but he's done brilliant to step in there. It's not easy to do and he has handled it well.

"Cal is maybe a wee bit more vocal, but sometimes it's not about that. The way he carries himself on the pitch is an example to everybody else."