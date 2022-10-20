'Did we deserve to lose this one? No, we didn't. But we did'
Bournemouth's first defeat under Gary O'Neil left the interim boss perplexed as to why his side weren't awarded a second-half penalty.
Speaking after the game he said: "I'm struggling to give an answer on it really."
"The ball hits Lloyd Kelly at Nottingham Forest, it's a penalty; the ball hits Jefferson Lerma at Newcastle, it's a penalty.
"Tonight the ball hits their boy Salisu and it's not a penalty.
"It's a tricky one. I don't know. Hopefully the officials can clear up what it is and what it isn't because I don't see too much difference.
"Did we deserve to lose this one? No, we didn't. But we did."
Did you know? Lewis Cook created five chances for Bournemouth, the most he's managed in a league match since April 2016 for Leeds United against Burnley in the Championship (also five), and his most ever in a Premier League game.