Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

The Premier League this season has shown plenty of surprises. On Saturday, Leeds United - our next opponents - beat Liverpool and a week before that, Nottingham Forest did the same.

Earlier in the the season, Brentford overturned Manchester United.

We nearly took part in our own surprise on Saturday - leading Tottenham 2-0 until Lucas Moura turned the game on its head.

But Bournemouth fans are not panicking. Gary O’Neil, who a large majority of fans remain behind, has made the Cherries tougher, and if we play like we did against Spurs, we will win more points than we lose.

It shows, though, that there is nothing to be taken for granted.

We have slipped down the table a bit of late, but this was where we expected to be at this time in the season. Some would have had us lower.

It's very possible we could get a result at Leeds, and in our final game before the World Cup against Everton, and I’m sure the table won’t look too bad as the focus turns to what is happening in Qatar.

Whatever happens manager-wise remains to be seen, but many will want Gary to continue after the turnaround, rather than appoint a new man who may never have managed at this level or know much about AFC Bournemouth.

But that's a task for the incoming owner.