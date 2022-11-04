McMann urges United bravery at Celtic Park

T﻿he last time Dundee United faced Celtic, it led to a managerial sacking at Tannadice.

B﻿ut defender Scott McMann insists his side can't afford to dwell on that 9-0 August drubbing as Liam Fox attempts to succeed where predecessor Jack Ross failed.

"﻿We can’t be looking back to that game going into this one," McCann told DUTV. "We have to go into the game with positivity that we can get a positive result. We believe we can.

“We need to stay focused for 90 minutes. Celtic do things really quickly and have really good players all over the pitch, so we have to stay switched on.

"We’ll need to ride our luck at times but be brave on the ball.”

O﻿nly their goals scored tally is keeping United off the bottom of the table and they head to Celtic Park having lost three on the spin.

"Confidence isn’t low," added McMann. "Since Foxy took over he’s implementing a style that won’t happen straight away, it’s going to take time.

"There are positive signs and we just need to stick with it and eventually it will come."