K﻿lopp on injuries, judging the Arsenal loss and facing Rangers

J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Champions League game against Rangers on Wednesday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On the injuries sustained by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip, Klopp said simply: "That's the situation, we have to deal with it and we will."

  • H﻿e expects Alexander-Arnold to be out for less than a month, possibly as little as two weeks, despite initially fearing the injury was much worse. Diaz will miss six to eight weeks.

  • H﻿e added that Andy Robertson would be in the squad to play Rangers, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are out.

  • K﻿lopp was unhappy when asked whether he agreed with Dietmar Hamann's assessment that the Reds needed a "spark", saying just because he's a former Liverpool midfielder it "doesn't give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea".

  • K﻿lopp also said the defeat by Arsenal on Sunday was "difficult to judge" because of refereeing decisions, including what he felt was an incorrect call to award the Gunners a penalty to make it 3-2.

  • H﻿e added that Liverpool "have to keep fighting" and that it "won't happen overnight" as they look to turn around their poor start to the season.

  • O﻿n the prospect of facing Rangers at Ibrox, Klopp acknowledged it would be a completely different test to the game at Anfield and that he would remind the players that will be the case.