'Unlucky against Rangers - now bring on Celtic in cup'

J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Life under Steven Hammell has been enjoyable so far and from what I heard at the game there was no anger among the support about our narrow defeat to Rangers.

In the first half it seemed as though both teams could’ve played for 10 years and not scored. However, Motherwell were a different side after the break.

Yes, an embarrassing defensive error led to the first goal, but we bounced back. The effort the boys put in was admirable and rarely seen last season.

We were unlucky not to take a point as we pushed Rangers to the limit and had some good attempts. The energy, quality and enthusiasm of the team now compared to under Graham Alexander is night and day even though it's largely the same players.

That said, I can’t remember the last time we beat Rangers or Celtic in the league, it’s been that long. A win for the ‘Well over the Glasgow sides is more than overdue but it certainly won’t come easily.

Hopefully Motherwell can change that when Celtic visit Fir Park on Wednesday in the League Cup...