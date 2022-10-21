Sutton's prediction: 1-1

You expect a bit of a bounce when a new manager is installed, or at the very least you have an idea of what their teams' playing style is like.

But Aston Villa are managerless after sacking Steven Gerrard on Thursday. They have some good players, who are not performing to the level they can, but I have to be honest and admit I don't have a clue what to expect from them here under caretaker boss Aaron Danks.

Brentford got pumped 5-1 at Newcastle in their last away game, but they have recovered well with a win and a draw at home to Brighton and Chelsea, and I'd be surprised if they lost this one given Villa's circumstances.

Whelan's prediction: 1-3

We were all kind of expecting Gerrard to go if he lost at Fulham, it felt inevitable. I don't see Villa winning without him either, and I am big fan of Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is a big-time goalscorer.

Bowman's prediction: 0-2

I really enjoy watching Brentford, especially Toney - who I'd like to see get a chance with England too.

