'We won it all last season so we should be confident'

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic believes the Blues have every reason to be confident heading into their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

Last year the two sides met at the semi-final stage, with Chelsea coming out on top before going on to win the trophy against Manchester City.

Pulisic was on the scoresheet the last time Madrid played host to Chelsea and he is hoping for more of the same on their next visit.

"We should take confidence because obviously we got good results against them last year and we are going to hope to do the same this year," said the American.

"Obviously they are a big team and it is never going to be an easy Champions League knockout game, but knowing we did it last season we should be confident and that will be our mindset going into it.

"It should definitely give us confidence - not overconfidence, but knowing we were able to do it last season against some of the biggest teams in the world definitely helps us."