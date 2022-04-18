Magpies celebrate last-minute win
- Published
What a feeling!! Enjoy your day, Newcastle fans! And great Easter to everybody! Thanks God! 🙏🏻🖤🤍😘 pic.twitter.com/JgurbLV5rp— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) April 17, 2022
Nothing better than a last minute win at home!!🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/J1AwNIqkwt— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) April 17, 2022
5 W’s in a row at St James’ Park 😁 Brunnnoo 🕺 pic.twitter.com/EM0zun1J5n— Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) April 17, 2022
