Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah's recent dry spell in front of goal is "nothing to worry about".

The Egyptian hasn't scored from open play since the 3-1 win over Norwich in February, but his Liverpool boss isn't concerned.

He said: "The performance level, for me, is important.

"The threat he is for other teams, how he brings players together in a moment when he gets the ball - two or three players are going for him. In these moments, he could decide in a better way - pass the ball quicker and all these things.

"But it’s a tough period for Mo and for Sadio [Mane]. With the Africa Cup of Nations, they came back and were immediately available for us again, and that was really special.

"It’s completely normal in a season [to have peaks and troughs]. We see him every day in training, and in games obviously, and there is nothing to worry about.

"We have to manage the physical part as well. These players will not come to me and ask for a break so I have to give them a break in a specific moment. We, hopefully together, use that break and from there we go again."