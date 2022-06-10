Palmer and Carson to stay, Bazunu and Trafford to depart?
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Friday marks the official opening of the transfer window, so where are we up to with Manchester City?
The Blues have already signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, with both joining up with the club later this summer - and with no plans for the latter to go out on loan.
And Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has hinted at more signings in a club interview.
As for those who could potentially be exiting the club, this is what I've been told:
Cole Palmer will not be leaving - either on a permanent transfer or on loan - and is very much in the first-team plans for next season.
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu could be on his way to Southampton. There is strong interest. Despite the club wanting him to stay, first-team football could be a big attraction. Manchester City will make sure there is a buy-back deal and sell-on clause in place before any transfer goes ahead.
James Trafford, another of the club's goalkeepers, is likely to head back to Bolton on loan, where he spent the second half of last season.
To complete the goalkeeper situation, the club are hopeful of extending Scott Carson's deal by a further year.