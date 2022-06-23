Transfer news: Chelsea waiting on Lukaku before Sterling move

Chelsea are waiting on Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to complete his loan move to Inter Milan before acting on their interest in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Sky Sports), external

Barcelona manager Xavi is pleading with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, to sign a new contract amid interest from the Blues. (Goal), external

Nice are targeting a loan deal with Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, would be open to a move to West Ham with a possible £25m bid incoming. (Express), external

Leeds value Raphinha at £65m with Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona also interested in him. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

