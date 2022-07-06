Diego Carlos is settling in at Aston Villa after linking up with his new team-mates for the first time and says he is relishing the prospect of pre-season with Steven Gerrard's side.

Villa snapped up the former Sevilla defender for £26m in May and he has been grateful for the help of a fellow Brazilian in finding his feet at Bodymoor Heath.

"Douglas Luiz has really helped me with my communication, telling me about training and the club," Carlos told Villa's website, external. "He is a really good friend.

"I'm very excited about pre-season. I’m here to be able to add something to the team and, bit by bit, I’ll start adapting."

The 29-year-old has helped Sevilla to top-four La Liga finishes for three consecutive seasons, but he is not setting any specific targets for Villa yet.

"My goals and aims are the same as the club's," he said. "What they want is what I want.

"The training ground is great - I noticed the facilities when I walked through the door - and I'm really happy to be involved with this team."