Nick Pope says he "does not want to limit" his or Newcastle's ambitions as he links up with new team-mates for the first time.

The England goalkeeper signed a four-year deal at St James' Park last week and believes the club is on an upward trajectory.

"I don't want to settle for anything," he told the Magpies' official website, external. "We want to push ourselves to see what we can achieve.

"We've got high quality players, a high quality manager and a support that's unmatched.

"Why should we limit ourselves to anything?"

The 30-year-old has had a rollercoaster journey to becoming a fixture in the Premier League and credits his learning at lower league sides like Cambridge, Welling and Bury as vital in moulding his ambition.

"It was a great education for me," he said. "I'm proud to have grassroots football at my core and the experiences have stood me in great stead.

"But I don't want to settle for what I have had. I'm limiting myself, my abilities or my ambitions - it's exciting."