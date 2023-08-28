Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport Chief Football Writer

Newcastle United will curse themselves at how they lost to Liverpool but the brutal truth is they only have themselves to blame.

Eddie Howe’s side were well in control but the brilliance of Liverpool keeper Alisson and Newcastle’s own wastefulness in front of goal helped them lose 2-1 in a game they should have won.

There will also be questions over Howe’s substitutions, taking off his two best players in goalscorer Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, handing the initiative to Liverpool.

Howe has been showered with praise since arriving at Newcastle but this was a mistake, giving Liverpool the momentum.

This was a poor defeat for Newcastle against a side who will challenge them for the top places this season and Howe must accept his mistakes contributed to a stunning, surprise loss.

