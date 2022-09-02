New midfield signing Stephen Kelly could debut for Livingston but defender Jack Fitzwater is suspended. Morgan Boyes and James Penrice are available but short of fitness and Bruce Anderson and Tom Parkes are missing.

Striker Stephen Humphrys could make his debut for Heart of Midlothian but fellow new recruit Orestis Kiomourtzoglou is still awaiting a visa. Hearts also announced the signing of goalkeeper Zander Clark on Friday evening. Nathaniel Atkinson, Jorge Grant, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley are available again but Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are long-term injured.

Did you know? Livingston have enjoyed just one win in their past 20 top-flight meetings with Hearts (D8 L11)