Fulham v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Fulham have won just seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea (9.5%).

Chelsea have lost only one of their 30 Premier League games against the Cottagers and are unbeaten in their past 20, since a 1-0 loss in March 2006.

Chelsea have conceded just six goals in their past 15 league games against Fulham, and never more than once in a match in that time. They’ve kept a clean sheet in their past four at home against the Cottagers.