Fulham v Chelsea: Head-to-head record
Fulham have won just seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea (9.5%).
Chelsea have lost only one of their 30 Premier League games against the Cottagers and are unbeaten in their past 20, since a 1-0 loss in March 2006.
Chelsea have conceded just six goals in their past 15 league games against Fulham, and never more than once in a match in that time. They’ve kept a clean sheet in their past four at home against the Cottagers.
Fulham have won their past two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 21 at Craven Cottage. They last won three in a row at home in the top flight between April and September 2012.