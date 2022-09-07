Reaction to Tuchel's exit
- Published
Skip twitter post
Spend all that money on assembling Chelsea's squad then sack Thomas Tuchel.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) September 7, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
#Tuchel has done a great job at #Chelsea & another club will now get a top manager. Roman is still pulling the strings!! https://t.co/27rLGUBLVB— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Chelsea have fired Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t take long for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3